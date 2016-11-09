I'm not preaching for money or women - Timothy Bentum

Ghanaian actor Timothy Bentum has rubbished claims that he is preaching the word of God for monetary gains or women.

The actor, who has been actively preaching the gospel for some time now, says his calling is genuine and there is no way he would do God’s work for any material gains.

Bentum in an interview on ‘This is Gospel’ show with Franky5 on Hitz FM said if he wanted women, he won’t go to the church.

“People think that you are just in for the money or you are in for the girls or something but if I wanted girls, e no be the church I go come, I will leave film and come to God and come and look for girls. People think you are in for money,” he said.

Actor Majid Michel’s partner in evangelism, Bentum believes there are many doubting Thomases out there who doubt they are being used as vessels of God.

He added that there have been a countless number of occasions he has travelled to do the work of God and not returned with any money.

“I was actually telling someone yesterday that we’ve paid our way to every country we’ve gone to and haven’t returned with a dime.”

Bentum is married with two children and has featured in several Venus Films productions.