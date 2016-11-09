Stonebwoy,Sarkodie &Cynthia Morgan Nominated For 2016 Headies Award

The Hiphop World Awards now known as "Headies Awards has released its long list of nominees for the 10th edition of the awards ceremony.

The award scheme is set to acknowledge outstanding achievements of musicians in the Nigerian music industry with an annual ceremony which features electrifying performances by established and promising artistes.

The 2016 edition saw nominees like Cynthia Morgan who was nominated for the reggae dancehall song category for her popular " Olowo" single produced by Qasebeatz and she is competing with Patoranking,Jesse Jags,Timaya and others in her assemblage.

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review christened the Best African Act category had names like Stonebwoy and Sarkodie from Ghana,Kenya's outstanding music group Sauti Sol,DJ Maphorisa, and Casper Nyovest from South Africa.