Adele becomes richest British celebrity under 30

Adele has more than doubled how much she’s worth to be crowned the richest British celebrity under 30.

She’s knocked One Direction off the top spot after their three-year run in first place and is now reported to have an estimated £92m in the bank.

Last year the 28-year-old was in fourth place on Heat’s list of the 30 richest British stars under 30.

The magazine’s annual list has ex-Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, 27, in second place with an estimated £74m.

Ed Sheeran, 25, is a new entry in third place, with an estimated fortune of £45m.

One Direction now feature on the list individually but before they counted as a band, which is why they always topped the list.

Former member Zayn Malik, 23, is in fourth position behind Ed Sheeran with £38m.

Harry Styles, 22, is in fifth with £37m, while Liam Payne, 23, is in seventh (£34m), Niall Horan, 23, is in eighth (£34m) and Louis Tomlinson, 24, is in ninth (£33m).

Another former Harry Potter star, Emma Watson, 26, is at number six with £35m while 28-year-old Rupert Grint finishes the top 10 on £29m.

This is the sixth year the celebrity magazine has released the list, which is compiled by a number of industry experts.

The panel looks at endorsement deals, TV contracts, film profits and record sales to estimate the wealth of each celebrity.

Heat editor Suzy Cox said: “Adele has been unstoppable this year with her album release and stadium tour, so it comes as no shock that she has come out on top.

“Despite their break-up, the One Direction boys have managed to stay in the top 10 but it will be interesting to see where they all stand next year after the release of their solo material.”

This year the list also includes the top five international celebrities under 30.

Taylor Swift, 26, is in top spot with an estimated £192m fortune.

A new addition is also the billion dollar babies list, which Heat says “takes a look at the tots who were born with a platinum spoon in their mouths”.

According to its calculations, one-year-old Princess Charlotte is reportedly worth £3.2bn to the UK economy and boosts the sales of baby brands more than any other famous child.

American singer Selena Gomez, 24, has been named the top of this year’s Insta-preneurs list – the celebrity who “cashes in” on her Instagram posts thanks to brand endorsement.

