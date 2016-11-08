Recording artiste, Wisa might be at the top of his game but that doesn’t mean he can call out his ‘seniors’ says Tinny. Aletse Kankpe believes his status as legend means he should be respected.

He tells MzGee on Hitz FM, his fans attacking the ‘Ekiki Me’ act even though wrong happened because of the latter’s disrespect.

“The fans will go crazy when you say something bad about me. He shouldn’t have done that in the first place because I don’t think it is the right thing for him to do. I can’t insult Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour and others because they are my big bosses in the game. Even though they are my mates, they are my seniors in the game so I cannot say anything bad about them,” said Tinny during the interview.

“I was surprised when I heard the news so I called Dr. Pounds to find out if it was true or just for hype and he confirmed that the boys were there to attack him. My fans should leave him (Wisa) alone and forget about him. They should focus on making money and lets make peace. We are in election year and we don’t need beef at all.”

Background

Wisa during an interview on Late Night Celebrity Show on etv months ago told host Eddy Blay he does’t respect Tinny. Reason? “Tinny told me trash and I told him trash.”

He believes that for an elderly person to be respected, the elderly person has to respect him or herself, “I can’t just wake up one morning and start dissing Tinny. If he respects himself, he will respect those of us coming up. I come from Labadi and that’s where I rep so if you are an Osu boy and you come to Labadi, you’ll have to respect us. You can’t disrespect us and expect us to respect you,” said Wisa during the interview.

“Tinny disrespected me. Apaatse and Tinny did a song and insulted me with some of the lyrics. And this same person says he is a legend?”