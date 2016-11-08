DJ Kess - Pilolo ft. Zepora Dickson & Worlasi

I can just leave this here and say THIS SONG IS A MASTERPIECE and that will sum it up, but let me just do the usual honours and tell you something little about what I think.

‘Pilolo’ is a straight club banger. It has the House plus Afrobeat mix and God knows I’m loving it. This is new refreshing music. This is a virgin territory YFM Ghana's DJ Kess just explored. Zepora laid some beautiful vocals. She should blow up already.

When the song started and I heard the beat, I started itching to hear my favourite new artist, Worlasi – dude is a gem. He didn’t disappoint. Matter of fact, he never does. He took the song to another realm. Amazing stuff… simply breathtaking.

DJ Kess, give a video for this ASAP! It has a continental potential.

