Watch Beautiful Fish Vendor Dance To Guru's 'Samba' Hit Song

A recent video circulating social media, has this young beautiful fish vendor dancing to Celebrated hiplife/hiphop music superstar Guru’s hit song ‘samba’.

The video start with a gorgeous fish vendor carrying a tray full of her merchandise, dancing in front of a host of enthusiastic audience in Takoradi. Her amazing dance moves trilled her audience to cheer with applause and excitement.

Guru’s ‘Samba’ hit song has grabbed five nominations in the upcoming MTN 4syte music video awards namely,best directed Video,best Hiplife Video,best edited Video,best Collaborated video and best Choreography.

But its not really clear whether the beautiful fish vendor was celebrating Guru’s five nominations with the ‘Samba’ hit song .

Apart from bagging five nominations with “samba’at the MTN 4syte Music Video awards,Guru is also expected to thrill fans with ‘Samba’at his Golden Album launch slated for 26th November ,2016 on the Kumasi Bantama Street.

Considering the beautiful fish vendor’s dancing laurels, Guru must feature her in his next video or do a refix video of the ‘Samba’ hit song, cos the lady is definitely better off dancing than selling fish.

Kindly Watch the beautiful fish vendor dance to ‘Guru’s ‘Samba’ in the video below!

​