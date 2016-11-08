Just as promised, Hip-hop lad Fareed put up an awe-inspiring performance at Fancy Gadam’s just ended “Gadam Nation Concert”.

The concert which was held at the National Theatre on Sunday, November 6 was lit when Fareed took the baton from D Cryme to drop three hot songs from his catalogue.

The 22-year-old rap artiste kick started with his fairly hit song titled “Hip-hop Alhaji” (which features Brenya and produced by Peewezel). He followed up with his yet-to-be-released Hip-hop track titled “Zaafi” (meaning ‘HOT’). Concluding his memorable performance was his love song titled “Tonight” featuring Iwan.

His impressive performance lasted only 5 minutes but made a great impact on the night.

Fareed has revealed that he will drop “Zaafi” next week for his fans to consume. He has also been billed to rock Tamale on November 26. The concert dubbed “Operation Suhudoo” will see the self-acclaimed ‘Hip-hop Alhaji’ rock the stage alongside Tamale’s biggest artistes; Fancy Gadam and Maccasio, multiple award-winning rappers; Edem and Tinny, and Reggae/Dancehall musician, Iwan.

Watch his full performance below.

