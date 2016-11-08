Ruff & Smooth, Afrobeat Band To Rock New York

One of Ghana's hiplife groups, Ruff N Smooth, has been invited to perform at the first-ever Afrobeats Music Festival slated to take place in New York in the United States of America from November to December

The rap duo will perform alongside one of Ghana's enterprising music groups, the Afrobeat Band, made up of Kwaku Frimpong, Joseph Korsah, Frederick Owusu and four others.

Speaking to the duo, made up of Clement Baah-Foh (Ahkan) and Ricky Osei Agyeman (Bullet), they disclosed that they are privileged to be invited to headline the festival.

The experience of the members of Ruff N Smooth, according to the Afrobeat Band, has given them enough confidence ahead of the programme.

One of the members of the group, Clement Baah (Ahkan), said they believe they were invited to the event because their music cut across different continents.

He stressed that being part of the event is the biggest thing to ever happen in their career and he thanked Ghanaians, most especially their fans, for supporting them in their career.