Kwadwo Nkansah,Mcbrown, EL, Berla Mundi, Jon Germain, Others To Be Honored At GIJ Eminence Awards

All is set for the maiden edition of the GIJ Eminence Awards to take place on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Favourite actor and actress, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Nana Ama Mcbrown including a host of celebrated Ghanaian entertainers are on the awards night going to be honoured.

Reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Elorm Adabla better known as EL will be honored with the Eminent Music Personality of the year together with BET nominee, MzVee.

EIB Network’s Berla Mundi, Jon Germain and KOD will on the other hand be honored as Eminent Media Personalities.

Performing on the night will be Nii Funny with guest appearance by Choir Master, Aaron Leslie Adastsi, Dromeryda among others.

The 'Yooko ebreki' hitmaker is expected to thrill patrons who troop to the event with back to back hits on the night.

The much anticipated event is expected to see 30 awards given out to deserving students who excel in their various chosen fields away from the academic work.

Students will be awarded in Categories such as Best Print Reporter of the year, Outstanding Student Writer/Blogger, Outstanding Student TV Host of the year, Outsatanding Student in Music, Student Photographer of the year, among others.

The GIJ Eminence Awards is a brain child of the RAD Africa franchise who can be credited for the highly commended Ghana Tertiary Women Award.

The event, which is partnered by EIB Network, Niwills events and Echo Of Leadership comes off at the Christ the King Parish Hall.