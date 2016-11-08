Music News | 8 November 2016 15:52 CET
Jupitar, Edem, Tinny, Pope Skinny & Cabum On Lil Win's "I Don't Think Far" Cover
Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win seems not to be giving up any time soon. After dropping versions of his current street anthem I Dont Think Far, he brings another style of the song.
He calls this one Languages, which features Jupitar, Edem, Cabum, Tinny & Pope Skinny.
In Languages, Jupitar goes for the patoa, Edem for Ewe, Tinny for Ga, Pope Skinny for Akuapem and Cabum for Twi.
Produced by Slo Deezy, I Dont Think Far (Languages) will be out on Friday, November 11.
We cant wait for this one..
.