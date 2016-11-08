Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 8 November 2016 12:54 CET

Ghana's Top Notch Blogger Fiifi Adinkra Gets His Twitter Account Verified

By Jullie Jay-Kanz

Ghana's top notch blogger Prince Fiifi Cudjoe known by the populaces as Fiifi Adinkra has over the years been very influential in putting Ghanaian music on the map.

The CEO of Adinkra Metrix Multimedia and GhanaNdwom.com yesterday, 7th November, 2016 got his account verified by Twitter with the blue tick.

He took to his Instagram page and other social media platforms to share the exciting moment with fans and followers.

Fiifi Adinkra happens to be the second Ghanaian blogger after Ameyaw Debrah to be verified by Twitter.

Read his post on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BMgDVNbAiIG/

General News

A fact is a simple statement that everyone believes. It is innocent, unless found guilty. A hypothesis is a novel suggestion that no one wants to believe. It is guilty, until found effective.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img