Ghana's Top Notch Blogger Fiifi Adinkra Gets His Twitter Account Verified

Ghana's top notch blogger Prince Fiifi Cudjoe known by the populaces as Fiifi Adinkra has over the years been very influential in putting Ghanaian music on the map.

The CEO of Adinkra Metrix Multimedia and GhanaNdwom.com yesterday, 7th November, 2016 got his account verified by Twitter with the blue tick.

He took to his Instagram page and other social media platforms to share the exciting moment with fans and followers.

Fiifi Adinkra happens to be the second Ghanaian blogger after Ameyaw Debrah to be verified by Twitter.

Read his post on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BMgDVNbAiIG/