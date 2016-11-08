HISTORIC: 50,000 Party for 12 Hours



Over 50,000 people gathered in and around the Accra Sports Stadium from the sunset of Saturday to sunrise of Sunday for an unprecedented 12-hour long music concert dubbed 'S-Concert' to promote peaceful elections in Ghana.

From 6:00 pm on Saturday all the way to 6:30 am on Sunday, some of Ghana's best musicians, including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, E.L., Epixode, Wisa, Nii Funny, MzVee, Rudebwoy Ranking, Medikal, Tee Phlow, Eno, Ras Kuuku, Article Wan, AK Songstress, Yaa Pono, Iwan and other mainstream as well as several promising artistes held the crowd spell bond to amazing performances.

It was unbelievable that as at 6:30 on Sunday morning, several thousands of persons were still at the venue dancing and singing in a wild ecstatic mood to a 'never ending' performance from Shatta Wale.

It was also amazing that there were tens of thousands of persons who gathered outside the walls of the stadium all through the night, giving security personnel a lot of difficulty.

The event was the third edition of the 'S-Concert' and once again, the organisers broke their own record and set a new one by attracting the largest crowd to a single music event.

This year's edition has been dubbed the 'Biggest Peace Concert' and it lived up to its tag line.

It was organised by Starr 103.5 FM, the flagship station of the EIB networks.