Stonebwoy, Kaakie others for The Great Volta Carnival

Stonebwoy, Kaakie and Ebony have been invited to perform at the maiden edition of a musical event dubbed 'The Great Volta Carnival, Peace and Unity Concert' slated for Saturday, November 26 at Ho in the Volta Region.

The three dancehall artistes will be joined by other energetic Volta Region-based artistes such as Kemanya, Enamily, Bongo-I and the sensational upcoming artiste, Okay Music, will be performing his mega hit, 'Gimme That'.

The event will also be used to educate the youth not to involve themselves in any activity that seeks to undermine the upcoming general election.

The organisers of the show promise a thrilling show and exhilarating performance from the various artistes to make the event historic.

The event, put together by GlobaFest, in partnership with One Ghana, seeks to bring together the various tribes in the Volta Region to showcase their rich cultural values in a party atmosphere.

Chief Executive of Officer of One Ghana, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, confirmed that apart from it been an avenue to unite the youth in the Volta Region and Ghana, it is also an avenue for the exposure of local content (food and culture) to a larger clientele.

Ecstatic about their roles as peace ambassadors at the event, Kaakie and Ebony revealed their plans to campaign for peace in the upcoming election. They also urged the youth to support one another irrespective of party affiliations so as to maintain the peace they are currently enjoying.