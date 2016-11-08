Nomination Opens For 2016 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians

Africa’s leading Media and Public Relations firm, Avance Media has launched the search for the 2016 Most Influential Young Ghanaians, one of the most comprehensive rankings for young people in Ghana.

The initiative which was launched last year had the Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas emerging as the 2015 Most influential young Ghanaian through public votes.

The initiative which carries the vision to become the Leading and Most Credible program to Rank and Honour Young people in Ghana and beyond will this year have various young people in diverse industries being recognised for what they have done to contribute to the economy and development of Ghana.

Public nominations which last till 25th November, can be submitted through gh.avancemediaafrica.com will be screen by a board of jury from Ghana preceding the announcement of the 50 finalists will go through a voting process to determine the overall Most Influential Young Ghanaian.

Reviewed categories opened for nomination include Business, Entertainment, Law & Governance, Lifestyle, Media, Personal Development & Academia, Science & Technology, Leadership & Civil Society, Social Enterprise & Philanthropy and Sports.

Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa as they partner with various organisations to honour young people across the continent and nominations can be submitted on ke.avancemediaafrica.com, ng.avancemediaafrica.com, cm.avancemediaafrica.com and sa.avancemediaafrica.com respectively for those countries.

The program has drawn partnership with Jagari Designs, CELMBD, My Naija Naira, ITX Business Systems, JustElect, Construction Hub Ltd, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International to execute this project across Africa.

This initiative is meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world as annually, 100 & 50 young people will be selected as the most influential young people affecting decision-making in their respective countries.

More information can be accessed on through www.avancemediaafrica.com, [email protected] & [email protected]