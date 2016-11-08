I have had several moments of conversation with Okyeame Kwame and observed that he is always ready. So I asked in one of our conversations what drives him and he mentioned "Goals, and Objectives". He sets goals and ensures they are achieved.

A person like that is ok to tell others that it’s ok. One’s life must be inspiring in order to inspire others.

Okyeame Kwame has lots of Inspirational songs. From Sika to Hallelujah, the Rap Doctor has always in one way or the other seemed to motivate his listeners and this doesn’t look like ending anytime soon. He recently released another inspirational song titled, "Its Ok".

You only say It's Ok when you have had enough. You say It's Ok when you want to encourage someone to move on. You say It's Ok when you probably want to make reference to someone called Ok.

Speaking on the motive behind the title, Okyeame Kwame said it is to motivate all his listeners to move no matter the situation. The song features one of Ghana's finest musicians, Nero X and it was produced by Peeweezle with live instruments like the trumpet played by Long John, lead guitar played by Odikro.

It’s ok brings back the sensation of A.B Crentsil’s “YE Wo Adze Oye”, CK Mann’s “Adwoa Yankey” but in a rather mid-range youthful approach. Okyeame describes the song as “West African post independent highlife music with a lot of ringing guitars, bold bass and soloku type of horns”. He states that it was composed and produced with the feeling of the original indigenous highlife music, which is why it gives the sensation of songs of Ghanaian Highlife Legends.

Asked why he seem to entrench himself in highlife music as well as record more live instruments, Okyeame responded that it is because he thinks that the live recording would give the music a longer shelve life and also because he respect his listeners or audience knowing that they are discerning and can tell what good music is. He also believes change of style is necessary for music to always be interesting and not boring, which is why he brings more professionals on board to make the music dynamic.

Although its High life, Okyeame fuses rap in which he plays with words to send his message across. According to the Rap Docter, he is talking about one person but at the same time making reference to a lot of people who are probably finding themselves in a situation that seems like there is no hope anywhere. He said Nero X was an ideal person to be on the track because “he is an inspiring musician, and his voice resonates very well with highlife” so he thought adding his voice to the track was a perfect match.

To Okyeame Kwame, “IT’S OK” is perfect for this political season. His advice to all Ghanaians is that we stay calm and maintain peace before, during and after the elections.