General News | 8 November 2016 12:54 CET

Africa's Top Female Music Promoter Jullie Jay-Kanz Grabs Award At 2016 GTA's

Source: Hellogh.com

The 3rd edition of Ghana's biggest student festival; Ghana Tertiary Awards was a history as the National Theatre got fully occupied with tertiary students from all walks of life to cheer up their favorite nominees.

The event which took off at 7PM on the 21st of October,2016 saw electrifying and awe-inspiring stage craft from popular musicians like ; Kobi Rana,Medikal,Nii Funny and others.

Top female blogger and nurse Jullie Jay-Kanz who had two nominations for Health Science and Blogger/writer categories won the Most Influential Student in Health. She was in a competition with other health science students from Central University and University of Ghana.

Among other celebrities who were honoured with awards on the night of the event include;Radio Presenter Akumaa Mama zimbi who won the Tertiary Star Role Model of the year. The likes of Bola Ray ,Victoria Michaels,Fella Makafui and Aaron Adatsi were also crowned champs in their respective assemblages.

The female blogger took to her social media platforms to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans and supporters who voted for her.

Check out what she posted: https://www.instagram.com/p/BL3XjR4gICM/

By: Andy Lumor
