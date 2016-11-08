Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
New Music: Fimfim - Selewa ft. Haywaya

New Music: Fimfim - Selewa ft. Haywaya

By B Banks

After teasing fans and followers for months with a video of a studio session on social media, Fimfim has just unleashed a potential Christmas banger for us to party with.

If you know Fimfim, you will know that he has been that consistent with his songs. We couldn’t wait to be the first to drop this song because believe you me, this song is fire in all type of way.

Characterised by a lot of Twi jargon and humour, ‘Selewa’ should be an instant DJs choice.

The song features Haywaya who did a splendid job with his harmonies. He didn’t end there, he came to style on us with this song. I must say, this is one of my favourite songs by Fimfim by far.

Awesome stuff. You should check it out and follow his music. This song bangs!

Twitter/Tweet @FimFim_GH

Audio Report

