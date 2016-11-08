Artist Managers Must Understand Their Roles - David Mawuli Advices

Renowned blogger and writer David Mawuli today took his social media [Facebook] to advice Artiste Managers.

David is one most influential bloggers and writers in the industry who has pushed and hyped great talents into the mainstream and also had the opportunity to work with some renowned artistes in the industry.

Today, the founder of one of the fast raising blogs in Ghana, Ghanafuo.com and editor at Pulse Ghana who has love and passion for music and upcoming artistes, thought more about some advice that he has for inexperienced artiste managers.

He emphasises on artiste managers who can't even secure at least one or two shows for his or her artiste in a season, thinking the artiste is now coming up.

He then urges very artiste manager to grab any opportunity that comes in their way and they shouldn't leave their artiste in the studio to rot all because they think he or she is not ready.

He again, ushers them to go out, check posters and see the latest events and contact the organisers. Also check events websites and call organisers for spots.

Read what he posted on social media [Facebook]

If you are an artiste manager and you can't secure at least one or two shows within this 'cocoa season' for your artiste just because you think he or she is now coming up, then please unleash him/her or either rethink about your responsibilities and why you decided to manage him or her.

As a musician, every stage count and the more you perform, the more you develop your stage craft. It's also an opportunity to win new souls and expose your talent so as a manager, you need your artiste on stage.

I am not saying you should get a free show for your artiste. It's an insult. Even if they give your artiste something small for fuel, it's enough value. Or if the event is organised by a radio station like S-Concert and they want to give you airtime in return, accept it and use it properly.

Don't leave your artiste in the studio to rot all because you think he or she is not ready. Every stage count.

Go out, check posters and see the latest events and contact the organisers. You can also check events websites and call organisers for spots.

However, consider the event and your artiste's brand before putting him or her on.

Let me land here! #DMNetwork #Ghanafuo