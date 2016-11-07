The spokesperson of the group calling itself the Association of Virgin Pastors, Job Antwi says he regrets breaking his virginity very late.

The Man of God who tied the knot last weekend said he never knew there was something sweet in women until he married.

“I never knew sex is this sweet; since I was born I have not experienced this before. It is sweeter than everything, in fact, I wish I can do it every day” he stated in an interview on Joy FM’s Weekend City show.

Recounting his first experience, Apostle Antwi said he nearly cried because he didn’t want to disappoint his newly wife.

But, he said his wife whom he claimed is experienced sexually, assisted him to navigate his way through the ‘Garden of Eden’ very easily.

“My wife has dated before and has experienced so she taught me how to do it. I love my wife than every lady on this earth,” he stressed.

Job Antwi maintained that he is still anointed and powerful even after breaking his virginity since he is lawfully married.

“If you marry in the Lord and you sleep with a woman, God likes it so still the power of God is upon me,” he stated.

Apostle Antwi who described himself as a patron of the Virgin pastors said he will soon announce the new president of the group.