Photos! Bikiya Graham-douglas Delivers A Stellar Performance Of “wait” At The Cape Town Fringe Festival 2016

7 November 2016

Bikiya Graham-douglas Delivers A Stellar Performance Of "wait" At The Cape Town Fringe Festival 2016

By Funmi Okeowo

At the recently concluded Cape Town Fringe Festival 2016, Nigeria was well represented, as our very own Bikiya Graham Douglas delivered an outstanding performance of the critically acclaimed play, “WAIT” written by Dipo Agboluaje, directed by Kenneth Uphopho and music by Ayo Ajayi.

For the performance, "Bikiya flaunts her versatility by kicking off with strong and clear Afro-jazzy vocals, nicely balancing this power with the whimsical idealism of her character. Graham-Douglas hits the mark as, with raw intensity, she taps into the despair and disappointment of a woman left with limited options" (excerpt taken from www.whatsonincapetown.com )

After exceptionally executing an astounding and remarkable performance, Bikiya maintained her modesty and humility by saying "To affect lives positively through my craft is everything, I'm humbled by how much love South Africa showed me. We can all make a difference in ensuring girls have access to education and have choices" I'm honoured to lend my voice to this cause.”

Bikiya was styled by Mabello Clothier throughout the festival which was sponsored by Ford Foundation.

"WAIT is a true celebration of women who succeeded in the face of adversary".

Africa today is the worst place for a child to be born or grow up due to poverty and lack of opportunities.
By: Lord Aikins Adusei
