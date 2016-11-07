New Romance Flaming Between Eazzy And Mr Eazi?

Yes we know they just collaborated on a beautiful song titled forever which is enjoying great airplay .Forever is reportedly a song from Eazzy's upcoming third album featuring MrEazi check it out here https://youtu.be/qzzG3Q0LSMg

Now to the rumour at hand! When two talented artists come together on a love song we turn to think its just business but a tweet from NIGERIAN Artist and #MAMA nominee who has taken Africa by storm with his music in a short period shared his feelings to the sexy sassy and kpakposhito hit maker EAZZY his love for the first lady has created some buzz and whispers.

Reportedly, Eazzy has stayed single after her split from long time boyfriend Keitta,is yet to confirm if she is still single or backing the dating world and Mr Eazi hasnt confirmed his relationship status yet .could Mr Eazi be the one to sweep away her heart?

Check his tweet below and leave your comment .do you think there is more to this ?





Img 7641