Nana Ama Mcbrown And Husband is giving us all the feels with their new look

Having sold the first copy of the Atitiriw magazine which contains her wedding pictures for a whopping $15,000, actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband are giving Ghanaians their new looks.

The actress who concealed her wedding pictures from the public because she wants to monetize them with the latest edition of 'Atitiriw Magazine' has shared few on Instagram.

The photos with her husband, Maxwell Mensah is worth seeing and can be adjudged as the wedding pictures of the year 2016.

The business minded actress has also riposted in a recent interview that she wants to be married to her husband for more than 25 years to feat her mother's.

Ghanaians and her followers wish her long lasting marriage.

Watch the photos of the happy couples in grand style