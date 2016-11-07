Vybrant Faya To Buried on 26th November

Elders and head of family of Emmanuel Kojo Quayeson, known in showbiz as Vybrant Faya hereby announce to the media, sympathizer and the general public of the burial and funeral arrangement of their beloved son who died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after being involved in a fatal motor accident on the motorway, on Sunday 23rd October 2016.

The late dancehall musician was well celebrated for his popular award winning song ‘mampi’ which also earned him two nominations in the prestigious Ghana Music Awards 2015 edition. He was 29.

Mr. David Victor Nana Bossman, head of the family confirmed that all the funeral activities would take place at Tema Community 2 Aggrey Park and The Tema Community 2 Roman Catholic Church with the following funeral arrangements;

WAKE KEEPING:

Friday 25November 2016 at Aggrey Park, Tema Community 2

BURIAL SERVICE:

Saturday 26November 2016 at Roman Catholic Church, Community 2 Tema

THANKSGIVING SERVICE:

Sunday 27November 2016 at Aggrey Park, Tema Community 2

This is a loss not only to the family but also to the entire entertainment fraternity and the nation. We are therefore appealing to friends, family, fans, media and the public to join us give our late brother a befitting burial.

May the soul of Vybrant Faya rest in eternal peace. Ameen!

Signed:

Kelly Nii Mensah, Communications Directorate –SMF

for the Family HEAD of Vybrant Faya

Aggrey Park, Tema Community 2