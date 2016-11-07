Ghanaian film director, Leila Djansi is eying directing one of the episodes of the internationally acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters, James Bond.

According to the award-winning director, directing the James Bond franchise is a long cherish dream.

After producing and directing films like ‘I Sing Of A Well’, ‘Sinking Sands’ among others, Djansi sees herself directing one of the world’s most successful film series.

She told KMJ on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “Hopefully on set directing a James Bond episode. That’s what I really want to do. That’s like onto of my bucket list.”

James Bond is a fictional character created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. Bond is a British secret agent working for MI6 who also answers by his codename, 007.

He has been portrayed on film by actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, in twenty-six productions.

Several renowned directors, including Michael Apted, Roger Spottiswoode, Lee Tamahori, Sam Mendes, and Marc Forster, have directed the popular franchise. Leila hopes to be one of them.

The 35-year-old director has for some years now produced some award-winning films. Her first film ‘Grass Between My Lips’ was awarded a 2009 worldFest Platinum Award.

In 2010, her film, 'I Sing Of A Well’ was nominated for 11 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). The film won three awards: Best Sound, Best Costume and the Jury Special Award for Over-All Best Film.

Her 2011 film, ‘Sinking Sands’ received 10 AMAA nominations. Djansi's third, ‘Ties That Bind’ won the Best Diaspora film at the 2012 San Diego Black Film Festival.

Leila Djansi’s 2016 film, ‘Like Cotton Twines’ was nominated for ‘Best World Fiction Film’ at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )