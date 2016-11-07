Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 7 November 2016 14:04 CET

I Will Endorse Human Being Not Political Party - Veteran Actor Kwame Peace

Source: RazzOnline.Com
Kwame Reynolds
Kwame Reynolds

Veteran Ghanaian actor,Kwame Reynolds aka Kwame Peace has revealed emphatically that,he will only endorse a human being and not a political party.

Kwame Peace who is considered as one of the most sought after actors of his time, and starred in the Hit Akan Drama Series “Adasa” on GBC TV was answering a question in connection to whether he will endorse any political party:

“Wow,what a question..hahaha-let me tell you something,everyone has his or her views.My other colleagues are busily endorsing political parties but with me Kwame Peace,i will only endorse a human being and not a political party”,Kwame Peace opined to Rossy of razzonline.com

According to the seasoned actor, life indeed has not dealt well with him as thieves recently stole his Taxi cab that served as a source of livelihood to his family so he is now thinking about how to get another Taxi but not endorsing political party.

Kwame Peace who started his acting profession around 1986/87 stressed that he will soon announce the name of the presidential aspirant he prefers:

“I will soon let you know the political aspirant i prefer...he is really a gentleman.but for now am thinking of getting another taxi cab to help me feed my family’.He sorrowfully noted.

