Papaye Honours 870 Students

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Papaye Fast Food has honoured over 870 students from 32 public and private basic schools for their academic performance in their respective schools.

Papaye, over the past years, has not only rewarded brilliant students, but has also sponsored a lot of programmes, including national tourism awards.

Dubbed 'Our Day Special', the awards ceremony witnessed cultural musical performances by a section of the schoolchildren who entertained parents and invited guests with their various traditional dances, poetry recitals, dance, drama, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Papaye Fast Foods Limited, Divine Asiedu, the winners underwent stringent preliminary rounds of selection based on a set of comprehensive assessment criteria comprising reflective thinking, initiative and creativity, positive values, public spirit, leadership qualities, among others.

He disclosed that his outfit would continue to give children the physical, emotional and moral support in their education alongside tuition from hardworking teachers and parents.

The Chairman of Papaye Fast Food, Samir Kalmoni, said, “Organising an awards ceremony of this magnitude illustrates the company's sincere contribution to the development of the educational sector and a positive social responsibility.”

He said that Papaye has not only rewarded brilliant students, but has also been a good corporate organisation, adding, “We have sponsored a lot of programmes, paid the fees of some needy students and employed over three hundred youth in our outfit.”

According to him, the company which was started 25 ago with 12 workers at Osu has steadily expanded to four branches located at Osu, Tesano, Tema and Spintex.

While calling on both teachers and parents alike to develop a sustained appetite for collaboration towards the education of their children, he urged the pupils to develop what he described as a 'can do attitude' in all endeavours.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, touched the hearts of the children when he narrated his basic school education experience.

“My parents were my greatest source of inspiration and ensured that I took my studies very seriously and today their counsel has yielded results,” he mentioned.