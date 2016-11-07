Amamere Dance Group Celebrates 10 Years

One of Ghana's leading cultural dance groups with international recognition, Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this month under the theme: 'Celebrating A Milestone of Cultural Promotion & Preservation'.

The celebrations will kick off on Friday, November 25. It will end on Sunday, November 27, 2016 with a thanksgiving mass and a cultural musical performance at the forecourt of the Golden Key Club located at the Abeka Junction behind the Ecobank in Accra.

A number of activities which include street musical jam, dance workshops, community service projects, among others, will be held during the celebration.

As part of the celebration, the group will embark on a number of charity projects throughout the country.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, Badu Evans, the leader of the group, stated that Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble, since its inception about a decade ago, has thrilled diverse audiences in the country and beyond with its own variation of traditional music and dance.

He pointed out that the 10 years celebration will be used to introduce various projects being undertaking by the group to the general public.

Formed to promote Ghanaian and African cultural values, both at home and abroad, the group has gained recognition throughout Ghana, the West Africa sub-region, Europe and America.

He said his group has made bold appearances in several cultural festivals in Ghana and Europe and hosted foreign students pursuing various programmes in traditional African music and dance from some countries in Europe.

“It has represented Ghana in a number of international cultural events in Germany, Italy, Mexico, France, Spain, Turkey, USA, among others, where they enchanted enthusiastic audience with over 30 performances,” he added.

Amamere Folk Music & Dance Ensemble is a traditional African music and dance company based in Accra. The ensemble can boast of over 30 choreographed dances that are accompanied by authentic African drum rhythms in their rich repertoire. These pieces include the fusions of traditional dances from Ghana, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Zaire, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe and others.

