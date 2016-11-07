Santana Takes Ghana Tourism To UK

Abeiku Santana, a professional tourism destination manager and consummate radio presenter, is expected to project Ghana's tourism to international audience as he attends World Travel Market 2016 in the UK.

The World Travel Market is a leading global event for the travel and tourism industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals.

This year's ceremony is a three-day event in London which starts on Monday, November 7 to Wednesday, November 9.

Through its industry networks, unrivalled global reach, the marketing conference creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.

In attendance will be a lot of personalities from around the world, including the Ghanaian tourism ambassador.

He left Ghana on Saturday evening and arrived in the UK on Sunday.

He will be selling 'brand Ghana' out there with the aim of attracting tourists to come to Ghana or consider Ghana as their next destination.

Undeniably, Ghana has some of West Africa's unique and best destinations and slave trade history as side its peaceful nature that bring millions of tourists to Africa every year.

The tourism ambassador is expected to project some of these to the world as he attends World Travel Market 2016.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )