Bisa Kdei Collaborates With Patoranking - #Life Drops On November 10

Ghana's high life artiste of the year, Bisa Kdei and VP record act, Patoranking are about to release their first ever High Life-Dancehall collaboration this month.

The party song titled Life will inspire, motivate and give one a million reason to keep pushing hard in life, despite the challenges we face.

Produced by Mix Masta Garzy, Life is set to be released on Thursday, November 10th.

Keep your fingers crossed for this one... High Life meets Dancehall