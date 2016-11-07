My husband and I have sex everyday unless… - Okyeame Kwame's wife

Marrying an entertainment personality and sustaining that marriage for 12 years is no easy feat and while many are asking how that marriage is flourishing, the lady in this marriage says the secret is sex.

Annica, wife of award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame, says the secret to their enduring marriage is getting cozy and kinky every day. This she says eliminates any form of temptation which tends to create crises in marriage relationships.

The bubbly wife of the rapper noted that sex for them is an everyday ritual and they only go on break if she is sick, menstruating or when the singer travels.

Annica made the jaw-dropping revelation in an interview on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manson.

She said, “That’s one of our secrets and I don’t know why he went public with it, but yes, when he has not travelled, or if I’m not sick or menstruating, we have sex each and every day.”

“Even before I came on this interview, we had sex,” she added boldly.

For them, having sex is one of the tools they use to ward off the temptation of having sex outside their union.

“Well, we decided to do this to prevent temptations of having sex outside the marriage,” the mother of two added.



Okyeame Kwame's Wife, Annica @santesir sits with me at 5pm on Viasat1 today on the delay show. Show is brought to you by @vodafoneghana A video posted by Deloris Frimpong Manso (@cocoabrowngh) on Nov 4, 2016 at 9:39am PDT

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )