2Face Idibia, Juliet Ibrahim, Tony Elumelu & others nominated forAfrican Merit & Humanitarian Awards 2016

Organizers of the annual African Merit & Humanitarian Awards have confirmed that a number of personalities, including Veteran Singer, 2Baba Innocent Idibia, as well as Ghana Actress, Juliet Ibrahim, and One of the Biggest Entrepreneur in Africa, Tony Elumelu will be honoured at the 2016 edition of the Awards in Abuja on Friday, Dec 2nd.

Other nominees for the award, which would hold on Dec. 2nd, includes Jimi Agbaje, Stephanie Linus, Ezinne Akudo, Liya Kebede, Alley Gray, Donald Gardon, Kenyan Singer Jaguar, Autism Light Inc, HealthPlus, McBrown Family Foundation, Yvonne Nelson, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi , Strive Musiyiwa, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and many more.

The nominees would be honoured because of their contributions to the peace and development in Africa.

We believe that this recognition will always be the push for them to achieve more in their various fields.

“After looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of Africa, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.’’

African Merit & Humanitarian Awards is an annual award that honours Africans who contributed meaningfully to the development of the region.

The awards cuts across over 20 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and backgrounds.

The categories include Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian Personality of the Year, Philanthropist of the Year and African Youth Icon of the Year.

Others include Special Recognition Award, Humanitarian Entertainment Icon of the Year and Many more.

The 2016 edition is scheduled to hold in Abuja, Nigeria.