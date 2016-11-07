Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 7 November 2016 10:17 CET

Winner of MTN Project Fame 6, Olawale Drops New Love Song “My Darling”

By Iyamu Quebex

Winner of MTN Project Fame 6, Olawale is back with a brand new song titled My Darling

After Sampling dfferent genres of music,Winner of MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 6, Olawale comes through with yet another brand new lovely & catchy tune.

He has been able to prove himself on this new single titled "My Darling". This song earned contributions from Eclipse and Biola.

Listen Up & Enjoy!

Audio Report

Truth is just like a mirror, it reflects only what it sees and that is why humans hate it.
By: Shakespeare Nartey
