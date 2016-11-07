Winner of MTN Project Fame 6, Olawale Drops New Love Song “My Darling”

Winner of MTN Project Fame 6, Olawale is back with a brand new song titled My Darling

After Sampling dfferent genres of music,Winner of MTN Project Fame West Africa Season 6, Olawale comes through with yet another brand new lovely & catchy tune.

He has been able to prove himself on this new single titled "My Darling". This song earned contributions from Eclipse and Biola.

