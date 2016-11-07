Britain's Rhoda Wilson Dedicates BEFFTA And African Film Awards to Crew

The Western movie industry is usually characterized by African stories being portrayed with little-to-no-insight, as Africa is usually placed along the thematic lines of poverty and war.

The brutish manner in which Africa is depicted, has bred a lot of resentment, ignorance and stigma around the continent, but there a few people who are determined to change the status-quo.

Rhoda Wilson is a Nigerian-born-UK-based film producer, who is committed to telling the stories of Africa that have eluded the world for so long.

Rhoda Wilson worked as a TV personality in the UK for years and after her transition into film production, the astute lady has been notable for her "Housewives and Girlfriends" TV series. The series which was the first Nollywood-UK production to run on M-Net's Africa Magic and also first to be nominated at the UK's prestigious BEFFTA awards, has definitely made impact.

To crown the hard work and celebrate the impact Rhoda Wilson has made with "Housewives and Girlfriends", the series won "Best TV Series " at the BEFFTA 2016 on the 28th of October. In a related event, Rhoda Wilson again picked up Best Film Producer (TV series) at the African Film Awards which was held in London on the 5th of November 2016.

The African Film Award, is in it's 20th year and is organized by African Voice; Britain's Number one African Newspaper. Speaking to Rhoda on her wins, she states that she's grateful for her successes and isn't taking her achievements for granted. The producer who was recently spotted in Cannes with top film and TV stakeholders, stated that her aim is to take African stories across the world.

She concluded our conversation by dedicating her awards to a few special people. "Awards are dedicated to my cast, crew, family and supporters. To all producers hustling and never giving up. Above all to the God I serve because he never forgets.", Rhoda Wilson stated.

The UK film producer also announced that she'd be shooting in Ghana soon and urged Ghanaian to await her Special Christmas gift.