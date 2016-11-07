Actor John Dumelo has advised Ghanaians against hopping from one church to another in a miracle-shopping frenzy.

The actor believes there is ultimate reward in praying and waiting on God for a perfect miracle than relying on so-called men of God.

In a post on Instagram, the all-religious John Dumelo noted that men of God are supposed to guide Christians and help them grow spiritually.

“A lot of people are looking for miracles...they hop from one pastor and one church to another looking for answers. Don't get me wrong, men of God are there to guide you, help u grow spiritually and mentally.”

He observed that, “...sometimes the answers we are looking for are right beside us....when you pray to God He reveals. When u pray to God He answers.”

“Some people want men of God to prophesy to them before their lives can change. A prophesy will only come to life if and only if you work at it. Don't just listen to prophecies and think it will automatically happen. You need to work hard! You need to pray hard, spend time with God, talk to Him , listen to Him and your life will be directed accordingly....your miracle is waiting to happen! Receive it!” the award-winning actor concluded.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )