Mawuly Comes After Industry Hatez In New Single

Music is believed to add spice to our life and makes lives lovely and exciting hence the price of musicians and their works.

On the other hand, hatred has become a slab way in our world and has built a root in our music industry brewing what we term as “BEEF”.

Young and rising talent, Kwawu Joseph known in showbiz as Mawuly has addressed ‘hatred’ and its implications in our music industry with a new single “hatez”.

Starting his musical career in a musical "battle" in Junior high school, Mawuly is a versatile artiste who raps in four different language, Twi, Ewe, Ga, English and works around the hip life and hip hop genre.

Speaking to philisagh.com, Mawuly explained the reason behind the song titled “Haters” saying;

“In Africa and the world, our number one disadvantage of making it in life is hating. So myself and my team, (Friends Entertainment & Mawuly Music Empire) came out with an idea to spread the news to the world on how bad it is to hate”.

“Most especially among Africans we need to support our own and fight against haters amongst us” he added.

Mawuly has recorded and shot several singles including My taste, The revenge of Spartacus, with the current trending song ‘Haters’ and has worked with some artiste like Keche, Screw face, Asaase Aban, Under of R2bess.

He further stated that the world should expect nothing but the best from (him) Mawuly; “I’m a proud African who wants to take Ghanaian music to another level and there are more surprises to come out soon, watch out”.

Enjoy Hatez video below

