Shattawale Thrills Thousands At Star Fm's SConcert

Star FM's " S "Concert which was set to promote peace was lit yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana as thousands of people trooped to the event premises to be thrilled.

The show commenced with incredible stage performances from the likes of Kobby Rana, Article wan, Eno, Singlet, Kilo, TeshieBoy, Ak Songstress, Chameleon, Fameye, Nii funny, CHoir master, T Phlow. Medikal, Episode, Ebony Reign, Ras Tutu, Mzvee, Iwan, wisa, EL, Sarkodie and more…

Shatta Wale who was among the headline artistes on bill didn't disappoint as usual as he wickedly performed to the gratification of the patrons who were present to cheer him up.





