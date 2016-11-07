Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 7 November 2016 10:17 CET

Taadi Based Artist Shakes Drops "Awo Ntsi"

By Ghana Tunez

American raised Taadi based sensational artiste Shakes has finally outdoor-ed his much anticipated hi-life banger and he is specially dedicating it to all the beautiful women across the world, Song is dubbed Awo Ntsi(Sake Of You) and was produced by Willis Beatz.

in the songs shakes preaches about love and his affection for particular woman he desires so much who always appears to him in a dream, story continues in the song

Download below and Enjoy
https://www.hulkshare.com/lmo9lwhw2ghs

Audio Report

Can Atta Mills stand the heat ???
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img