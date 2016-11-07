Taadi Based Artist Shakes Drops "Awo Ntsi"

American raised Taadi based sensational artiste Shakes has finally outdoor-ed his much anticipated hi-life banger and he is specially dedicating it to all the beautiful women across the world, Song is dubbed Awo Ntsi(Sake Of You) and was produced by Willis Beatz.

in the songs shakes preaches about love and his affection for particular woman he desires so much who always appears to him in a dream, story continues in the song

Download below and Enjoy

https://www.hulkshare.com/lmo9lwhw2ghs