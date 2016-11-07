Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Mr Eazi, others win big at GMAUK 2016

The Ghana Music Awards UK 2016 took place over the weekend at the Gaumont Palace in London and Shatta Wale took home the biggest award of the night – Artiste of the year.

GMA UK was put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK Entertainment.

Shatta Wale was competing against Nero X, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, SP Kofi Sarpong, EL and Mr Eazi.

Music Producer of the year (UK Based) went to Juls, with Sarkodie getting the Best Rapper of the year award.

Below is the full list of award winners:

UK Based Gospel Song of the Year – Amazing God (Sonnie Badu)

Gospel Song of the Year – Hour by Hour (SP Kofi Sarpong ft Joyce Blessing)

UK Based music video of the Year – New Girl (Reggie N Bollie)

Best Music Video of the Year – Mr Eazi ft Sarkodie (Anointing)

New Artiste of the Year (UK) – Eugy

New Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

DJ of the Year – DJ Fiifi

UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Sonnie Badu

Gospel Artiste of the Year – SP Kofi Sarpong

Best Collaboration of the Year – Jupitar ft Sarkodie (Enemies)

Lifetime Achievement Award UK – Freddie Annan

Lifetime Achievement Award Ghana – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Best UK Based Group – Kwamz & Flava

UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste – Fuse ODG

Best UK Based Afrobeats Artiste – Jaij Hollands

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Go higher (Stonebwoy)

Highlife Song of the Year – Mansa (Bisa Kdei)

Afrobeat artiste of the Year – Mr Eazi

Highlife artiste of the Year – Bisa Kdei

Album of the Year – Necessary evil (Stonebwoy)

Most Popular Song of the Year – Kakai (Shatta Wale)

Music Producer of the Year – Da Maker (Chop Kiss)

Best Rapper of the Year – Sarkodie

Music Producer of the Year (UK based) – Juls

Artiste of the Year – Shatta Wale

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana