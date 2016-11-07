Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Mr Eazi, others win big at GMAUK 2016
The Ghana Music Awards UK 2016 took place over the weekend at the Gaumont Palace in London and Shatta Wale took home the biggest award of the night – Artiste of the year.
GMA UK was put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK Entertainment.
Shatta Wale was competing against Nero X, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, SP Kofi Sarpong, EL and Mr Eazi.
Music Producer of the year (UK Based) went to Juls, with Sarkodie getting the Best Rapper of the year award.
Below is the full list of award winners:
- UK Based Gospel Song of the Year – Amazing God (Sonnie Badu)
- Gospel Song of the Year – Hour by Hour (SP Kofi Sarpong ft Joyce Blessing)
- UK Based music video of the Year – New Girl (Reggie N Bollie)
- Best Music Video of the Year – Mr Eazi ft Sarkodie (Anointing)
- New Artiste of the Year (UK) – Eugy
- New Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata
- DJ of the Year – DJ Fiifi
- UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Sonnie Badu
- Gospel Artiste of the Year – SP Kofi Sarpong
- Best Collaboration of the Year – Jupitar ft Sarkodie (Enemies)
- Lifetime Achievement Award UK – Freddie Annan
- Lifetime Achievement Award Ghana – Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
- Best UK Based Group – Kwamz & Flava
- UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste – Fuse ODG
- Best UK Based Afrobeats Artiste – Jaij Hollands
- Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Go higher (Stonebwoy)
- Highlife Song of the Year – Mansa (Bisa Kdei)
- Afrobeat artiste of the Year – Mr Eazi
- Highlife artiste of the Year – Bisa Kdei
- Album of the Year – Necessary evil (Stonebwoy)
- Most Popular Song of the Year – Kakai (Shatta Wale)
- Music Producer of the Year – Da Maker (Chop Kiss)
- Best Rapper of the Year – Sarkodie
- Music Producer of the Year (UK based) – Juls
- Artiste of the Year – Shatta Wale
