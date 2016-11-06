Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year at Ghana Music Awards UK

Shatta Wale beat competition from Nero X, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, SP Kofi Sarpong, EL and Mr. Eazi.

The ‘Dancehall Commando’ hit maker also won Music Producer of the Year, Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year.

Afro/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy took home two awards: Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

The event put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK was held at the Gaumont Palace, London.

Ghana Music Awards UK was hosted by Kwaku Owusu Frimpong of Rainbow Radio and Vox Africa, Evelyn Asante of ABN Radio and TV, Confidence Haugen and DJ Abrantie.