Abeiku Santana to attend World Travel Market forum in UK

Radio personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, who is also Ghana's Tourism Ambassador; is set to attend the 2016 World Travel Market (WMT), slated for London, United Kingdom.

The 3-day event being held from 7th November to 9th November 2016 at the ExCeL London in London, United Kingdom is a business-to-business event, which presents a diverse range of destinations and industry sectors to UK and International travel professionals in the Travel & Tourism industry.

In a media briefing, the Tourism Ambassador gave an insight on the general benefits the nation and its people can derive from tourism.

He provided some clues on the business elements in tourism and charged Ghanaians to pursue, explore and exploit the various aspects of tourism such leisure, entertainment, culture etc.

On his expectations for the WMT 2016, the award-winning presenter stated that – he was going to sell Ghana by setting up a one-man stand, where he would take the opportunity to showcase various products from the country.

He also disclosed that the business part of Africa's tourism potential is very viable but it is underutilized across the continent and he is going to use his position as a national tourism ambassador to market and promote Ghanaian rich tourism sector.

In May 2016, Abeiku Santana was named as a Tourism Ambassador for Ghana by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, an honour he attained due to his stellar contribution and promotion of domestic tourism.

Earlier this year, he was also awarded at Indaba Travel Expo in South Africa as one of the major contributors on social media networks who were most active and popular in the promotion of the event.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana