Sarkodie Wins Best Rapper Of The Year At Ghana Music Awards UK
Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie was adjudged Best Rapper of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.
The most decorated Ghanaian musician in the past decade beat competition from reigning artist of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, EL, Guru, Yaa Pono, M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, Flowking Stone, Obrafour, Omar Sterling and Edem to pick up the prestigious award.
Other winners on the night included Shatta Wale. Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, Kofi Kinata and many others.
The event put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK was held at the Gaumont Palace, London and saw Kwaku Owusu Frimpong of Rainbow Radio and Vox Africa, Evelyn Asante of ABN Radio and TV, Confidence Haugen and DJ Abrantie as hosts.
Performers on the night included Samini, Stonebwoy, Gyedu Blay Ambuley among others.
Below is the full list of winners.
UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Amazing God – Sonnie Badu (Winner)
We Love You – Louisa Annan
Yebe Duru – Nhyira Hemaa
Jesus the Reason for the Season – Kwame Amponsah
Bisa Awurade – Betty Acheampong
Work In Progress – Diana Antwi Hamilton
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Hour by Hour – SP Kofi Sarpong ft. Joyce Blessing (Winner)
M’asem (Yoboyo) – Kofi Gyan
Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Ade3 – Mary Owusu
Hyebre Sesafo – Obaapa Christy
Wafom Kwan – Patience Nyarko
Hakuna Mataata – Ohemaa Jacky
Aporsor – Nicholas Omane Acheampong
UK BASED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Tina – Fuse ODG ft. Angel
New Girl – Reggie N Bollie (WINNER)
Pinga – Jaij Hollands ft NSG
B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) – Mr Silva
Watch Nobody – Atumpan ft. Paigey Cakey
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
MzVee – Hold Me Now
Joey B – U And Me
Obrafour – Nkontompo
YaaYaa – Dumb Drum
Edem – Girlfriend
Teephlow ft. Sarkodie – The Warning
Mr Eazi ft. Sarkodie – Anointing (WINNER)
Becca ft. Bisa Kdei – Hwe
VVIP ft. Samini – Dogo Yaro
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (UK)
Nero X
Kofi Kinaata
Wisa
Atom
Mr. Eazi
Nii Funny
Eugy (WINNER)
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Nero X
Kofi Kinaata (WINNER)
Wisa
Atom
Mr. Eazi
Nii Funny
Eugy
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Bibi
DJ Fiifi (WINNER)
DJ Invisible
DJ Sawa
DJ Billy
DJ Chris Vibez
UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Sonnie Badu (WINNER)
Mama Fausty
Ohemaa Jackie
Antwi Diana Hamilton
Louisa Annan
Nhyira Hemaa
Osei Kofi
Kwame Amponsah
Betty Acheampong
Ohene Darko
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Obaapa Christy
Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Joe Mettle
SP Kofi Sarpong (WINNER)
Patience Nyarko
Preachers
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Mr. Eazi ft. Efya – Skin Tight
VVIP ft. Sena Dagadu – Skolom
Sarkodie ft. Akwaboah – Mewu
Pappy Kojo ft. Sarkodie – Aye Late