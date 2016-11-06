Sarkodie Wins Best Rapper Of The Year At Ghana Music Awards UK

Ghanaian rap artist Sarkodie was adjudged Best Rapper of the Year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The most decorated Ghanaian musician in the past decade beat competition from reigning artist of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, EL, Guru, Yaa Pono, M.anifest, Pappy Kojo, Flowking Stone, Obrafour, Omar Sterling and Edem to pick up the prestigious award.

Other winners on the night included Shatta Wale. Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, Kofi Kinata and many others.

The event put together by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK was held at the Gaumont Palace, London and saw Kwaku Owusu Frimpong of Rainbow Radio and Vox Africa, Evelyn Asante of ABN Radio and TV, Confidence Haugen and DJ Abrantie as hosts.

Performers on the night included Samini, Stonebwoy, Gyedu Blay Ambuley among others.

Below is the full list of winners.

UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Amazing God – Sonnie Badu (Winner)

We Love You – Louisa Annan

Yebe Duru – Nhyira Hemaa

Jesus the Reason for the Season – Kwame Amponsah

Bisa Awurade – Betty Acheampong

Work In Progress – Diana Antwi Hamilton

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Hour by Hour – SP Kofi Sarpong ft. Joyce Blessing (Winner)

M’asem (Yoboyo) – Kofi Gyan

Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Ade3 – Mary Owusu

Hyebre Sesafo – Obaapa Christy

Wafom Kwan – Patience Nyarko

Hakuna Mataata – Ohemaa Jacky

Aporsor – Nicholas Omane Acheampong

UK BASED MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Tina – Fuse ODG ft. Angel

New Girl – Reggie N Bollie (WINNER)

Pinga – Jaij Hollands ft NSG

B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) – Mr Silva

Watch Nobody – Atumpan ft. Paigey Cakey

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

MzVee – Hold Me Now

Joey B – U And Me

Obrafour – Nkontompo

YaaYaa – Dumb Drum

Edem – Girlfriend

Teephlow ft. Sarkodie – The Warning

Mr Eazi ft. Sarkodie – Anointing (WINNER)

Becca ft. Bisa Kdei – Hwe

VVIP ft. Samini – Dogo Yaro

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR (UK)

Nero X

Kofi Kinaata

Wisa

Atom

Mr. Eazi

Nii Funny

Eugy (WINNER)

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Nero X

Kofi Kinaata (WINNER)

Wisa

Atom

Mr. Eazi

Nii Funny

Eugy

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bibi

DJ Fiifi (WINNER)

DJ Invisible

DJ Sawa

DJ Billy

DJ Chris Vibez

UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Sonnie Badu (WINNER)

Mama Fausty

Ohemaa Jackie

Antwi Diana Hamilton

Louisa Annan

Nhyira Hemaa

Osei Kofi

Kwame Amponsah

Betty Acheampong

Ohene Darko

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Obaapa Christy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Joe Mettle

SP Kofi Sarpong (WINNER)

Patience Nyarko

Preachers

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Mr. Eazi ft. Efya – Skin Tight

VVIP ft. Sena Dagadu – Skolom

Sarkodie ft. Akwaboah – Mewu

Pappy Kojo ft. Sarkodie – Aye Late