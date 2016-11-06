Despite the controversies that hit “JM Toaso” concert organized by singer Mzbel, the event finally happened on Saturday, November 5 at Bukom Square.

The event put together to canvas votes for president John Dramani Mahama and also request TV and radio stations, which will air only Ghanaian music, had thousands of Ghanaians trooping to the Bukom Square to have fun. The well-attended concert saw the massive crowd singing and rapping along with all the musicians who performed at the event.

The concert, which started at 7pm, had many Ghanaian musicians joining Mzbel on stage to entertain the crowd. Up and coming musicians who have composed songs for president Mahama and the NDC party kicked off the show with their campaign songs. After the fast rising musicians warming up the stage, artistes billed for the concert climbed stage one after the other to entertain the crowd.

Renowned Ghanaian musicians who wowed the audience on Saturday evening aside Mzbel were Ayittey Powers, Nii Funny, Luther, Shilo, Adane Best, Erf Wan, Red Eye formerly of 2 Toff, Danny Beat and many others. Mid-way the concert, incumbent MP of the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye made a surprise appearance at the event to thank the crowd for coming out in their numbers to support the “JM Toaso” concert. He used the opportunity to also request for their vote when they go to the polls on December 7.

The show hosted by voluminous Efiewura actress, Maame Kakraba 'Little' Smith ended at midnight.

The “JM Toaso” concert rocked. Organizers, Mzbel Music, can pat themselves on the back for a job well executed.