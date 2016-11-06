Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Hiplife News | 6 November 2016 12:59 CET

Sarkodie Endorses Wofa Yaw Sarpong, Says His Music Will Put You InSpiritual Zone

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ

Rap God, Sarkodie has just endorsed Gospel musician Wofa Yaw Sarpong, saying his music will get you into the spiritual zone as a Christian.

The endorsement of Sarkodie means that Wofa Yaw Sarpong has won his admiration with his songs and former is left with no other option than to endorse him.

Sark Natives boss who took to Twitter to give his endorsement to the Gospel singer wholeheartedly wrote;

“Wofa Yaw Sarpong's music will always get you in that spiritual Zone as a Christian …God bless him and the band ..so touching ”

Gospel musician Wofa Yaw Sarpongis very well known for 'Se Nyame Do Woa'


Source: konkonsagh.biz

Hiplife News

"the greatest value in life is to live in relationship"
By: Collins Tarkwa Airli
