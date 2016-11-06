Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Dancehall News | 6 November 2016 12:59 CET

Shatta Wale Chooses Messi And Dede Ayew Over C. Ronaldo and Asamoah Gyan

Source: fredericknoamesi.com

Unknown to many, Dancehall King Shatta Wale is very much interested in sport particularly Football and Basket Ball – he unveiled this in a recent interview.

Speaking with Countryman Sango on the 'Fire For Fire' Television show, Shatta Wale chose Lionel Messi and Andre Ayew over Christian Ronaldo and Asamoah Gyan when he was asked to choose.

Countryman Sango asked
“This is Messi and Ronaldo, who among them is the best player”

Shatta Wale Replies
“I choose Messi because of his skills which can be likened to Shatta Movement”

Shatta Wale also disclosed that he supports Manchester United.

Watch the interview below

Dancehall News

