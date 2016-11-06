Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Exclusive News | 6 November 2016 12:59 CET

Archipalago Attacks Criss Waddle, Says He Should Command Some Respects

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ

Ghetto Entertainer, Archipalago has started an uncalled for beef with Criss Waddle asking him to put some respects on his name and stop behaving like a lady.

Even though the cause of the beef isn't readily known, it is believed that Criss Waddle might step on the toes of the SM aide.

Archipalago who took to social media, Facebook to register his displeasure and called AMG boss to order wrote;

“Criss Bitch Ass Waddle” you better put some respekkon my name,..Who be kuraseniii pass you???

See how he's looking like a woman in this one

Kwasia Man!!!”


Source: konkonsagh.biz

Exclusive News

N.D.C RALLY WITHOUT RAWLINGS IS LIKE YOO KE GARI WITHOUT PALM OIL.
By: MR.MIKE
