Mobo Awards give out prize to wrong band

R&B trio WSTRN were mistakenly given someone else’s prize at Friday night’s Mobo Awards in Glasgow.

The Londoners were announced as winners of best song and gave a speech before organisers revealed the prize should have gone to MC Abra Cadabra.

“Of the many worthy winners of best song, we deeply regret a mistake was made,” said Mobo organisers, in a statement blaming a “production error.”

Craig David, Drake, Kano and Lady Leshurr won the night’s main prizes.

David was named best male, capping a year in which he has returned from the pop wilderness with a number one album, Following My Intuition.

Drake, whose single One Dance was at number one for 14 weeks earlier this year, was named best international act.

While Birmingham MC Lady Leshurr, who learned to make music in her local youth club, took home best female act.

The 27-year-old is perhaps less well-known than her fellow winners, but is poised for big things after a series of freestyle raps, called The Queen’s Speech, went viral online.

She is currently recording her debut album with US mega-producer Timbaland.

“This is like a dream come true,” said the rapper. “I’ve been watching the Mobos since ages ago, basically. To be here behind this stand… I’m shaking.”

Craig David and Drake have sold millions of albums between them

Craig David’s win came 16 years after he picked up the Mobo for best newcomer.

“What a time to be alive. 2016 feels good,” he said as he picked up his trophy from singer Katy B. “Thanks to everyone who’s been rolling with me since 1999.

“Can I say a huge thank you to the Mobos for supporting me since day one?” the star added.

However, he went on to recognise his fellow nominees – including Skepta, Kano and Stormzy, all of whom have been at the frontline of the grime resurgence this year.

Lady Leshurr dedicated her award to her mother

Grime was well-represented in the night’s other categories. Section Boyz took home best hip-hop, while Chip picked up the best grime prize.

Kano won best album for Made In The Manor, a textured and reflective record, rooted in his east London upbringing.

The star beat Mercury Prize-winner Skepta, and two other Mercury nominees, Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka, to scoop the prize.

He was unable to attend the ceremony, but sent a recorded message, holding aloft a chipped trophy. “My award’s broken but I’m going to have a drink tonight,” he said.

Abra Cadabra with best song trophy for Robber (remix)

WSTRN had kept their award for best song for almost an hour before hosts Rickie Williams and Melvin Odoom announced the error, explaining “someone picked up the wrong envelope”.

Abra Cadabra then accepted the award, accompanied by Krept and Konan, whose remix of his song was the eventual winner.

WSTRN’s night was not a complete loss, however. They went on to win the prize for best newcomers.

Rap star Tinie Tempah pulled out of performing at the ceremony with hours to go.

In a handwritten statement, the star blamed “music industry politics” and stressed: “The Mobos is a ceremony I have grown up watching and take pride in”.

The full list of Mobo winners:

Best Male Act – Craig David

Best Female Act – Lady Leshurr

Best Newcomer – WSTRN

Best Album – Kano: Made In The Manor

Best Hip Hop Act – Section Boyz

Best Song – Abra Cadabra ft. Krept & Konan: Robbery (remix)

Best Video – Nadia Rose: SKWOD

Best R&B/Soul – Shakka

Best Grime Act (In Association with BBC Radio 1Xtra): Chip

Best International Act: Drake

Best Jazz Act: Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Act: Guvna B

Best Reggae Act: Popcaan

Best African Act: Wiz Kid

Paving The Way: Nicola Adams MBE and Ms. Dynamite

