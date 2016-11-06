Highlife musician, Okyeame Kwame, says he split separated from fellow musician; Okyeame Quophi, because he was broke after their return from the United States.

According to him, the situation upon their return from the United States in an attempt to seek greener pastures, left him with no choice than to venture into music again after taking a break.

This he said, didn't go down with his music partner, Okyeame Quophi, who wanted them to build their talent gradually before returning to music.

Okyeame Kwame made this known in an interview on Beta Malt “On the Go” (taxi edition), when he was asked by a fan the reason for the split.

“I was broke. We started music in 97; Kofi and I. We did music for a while and went to live in America…When we came back in 2003, we were broke. Whenever I told kofi, let's go for a performance, Kofi said no, people will take us cheaply, let's wait to build our artistry…”

Okyeame Kwame together with Okyeame Quophi formed the music group “Akyeame ” which took hiplife music by storm when they collaborated in the 90's with some hit tracks until the duo decided to go their separate ways.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding their split, but Okyeame Kwame opened up on the reason on this week's episode of Beta Malt OTG with Jessica Opare Saforo.

By: citifmonline/Ghana