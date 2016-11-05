All Set For Extol Show

All is set for the Extol Worship, an R&B Afro-gospel show, scheduled for the Christ Apostolic Church, Baatsona Spintex in Accra this Sunday, BEATWAVES has gathered.

Arranged by Favel Music Hub, the six-hour worship and praise show seeks to exalt God for his mercies and kindness all these months. Host and main performer, Favoured Elvis, pointed out in an interview that the power of praise and worship stirred him and his crew to put together the show.

With an album to his credit, the young gospel minister cited the Paul and Silas account in the Book of Acts of the Apostles as a motivation for the show.

He said, “There are things it takes praise and worship to receive from God, there is no doubt that there is power in prayer, but it is a known fact that nothing releases the presence of God more that praise and worship.

“God has been so good to us, and don't forget that He has said in His word that if human being fail to praise Him, he will command stones to do that, we don't want to get to that level hence this show to let Him know how awesome and thankful we are to him.”

Also on the bill are Mr Whyte and Da Zion Crew, Minister David Mensah, Minister Steve Sagoe, Minister Rex and Mrs Washintina.

Choir ministration will come from Field of Souls Choir, Calvary Christian Centre Choir, Redemption Blood Choir, Good News Choir and Favel Theatre.

The programme is being sponsored by Recovery Souls Outreach, First Line Computer Services, Favel Concepts and Joycee Klothing.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum