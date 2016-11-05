A drama titled 'I Can’t Think Far' will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) tomorrow to promote and create awareness about violence-free elections.

The play will also be staged in Kumasi on November 12, Tamale on November 20, Takoradi on November 26 and in Ho on December 2.

A statement issued by Latif Abubakar, producer of the play, said the objective is to help curb violence by equipping people with the skills needed to control their anger and that of others.

“Also election reporters and people within the election hot spot communities as identified by the police will be given opportunity to benefit from this innovative skills training,” he added.

The play tells the story of a politician who is blind to the consequences of his bad temper. A few days to the long-awaited nationwide presidential debate, he realises how things are getting out of hand. He successfully seeks help from a reverend; an anger therapist. How far can they go?

The drama features some of Ghana's finest actors like Adjetey Annang and Ekow Smith.

The play is organised by Globe Productions, in partnership with Graphic Showbiz and sponsored by Star-Ghana, Carnival Strawberry, Yomi Yoghurt and Unibank.