Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards 2016 Best Instrumentalist Justice Nii Adjiri Williams (aka Shikome) will on Saturday, November 5 thrill music fans at the Alliance Française in Accra.

A percussionist, arranger, singer, composer and dancer, Shikome will be teaming up with saxophonist Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, flute magician Dela Botri, 'Wogbe Jeke' star Amandzeba Brew and others for an unforgettable concert.

He has played with a long list of Ghanaian artistes, including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, Paa Bobo, Kofi Sammy, Rex Omar, Kojo Antwi, Efya, Amakye Dede, Chistiana Love, Tagoe Sisters, Bessa Simons, Bob Pinodo and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

Shikome has also been a member of a number of bands such as Megastar, Patchbay, Western Diamonds and Wind Afrique – and has performed in highly charged concerts in several parts of Ghana and abroad.

The percussionist who hails from James Town in Accra has also travelled extensively across Africa and Europe and recently undertook a 47-gig tour of the United States of America with an Algerian band.